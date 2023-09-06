25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight

U.S. Air Force. Capt. Jacob Stafford, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, taxis to the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. The 25th FS regularly conducts aerial training missions to maintain highly skilled pilots and reinforce an unwavering deterrence and support shield for our ROK allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

