25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Stafford, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi to the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. The 25th FS conducts daily training sorties with the A-10C Thunderbolt II to maintain mission-capable and highly skilled pilots. The A-10 has the capacity to withstand direct hits from armor-piercing and high-explosive projectiles up to 23mm, significantly bolstering its survivability, and ensuring it remains ready to effectively execute combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

