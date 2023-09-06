Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Stafford, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, prepares to taxi to the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. The 25th FS conducts daily training sorties with the A-10C Thunderbolt II to maintain mission-capable and highly skilled pilots. The A-10 has the capacity to withstand direct hits from armor-piercing and high-explosive projectiles up to 23mm, significantly bolstering its survivability, and ensuring it remains ready to effectively execute combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    This work, 25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

