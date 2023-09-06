U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron taxi to the runway at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. The A-10 was designed for close air support of friendly ground troops, engaging armored vehicles and tanks, and providing quick-action support against enemy ground forces. At the 51st Fighter Wing, the 25th FS and the A-10 play a crucial role in the defense of Osan AB and the ROK. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 01:55
|Photo ID:
|8007124
|VIRIN:
|230831-F-QO603-1244
|Resolution:
|5667x3771
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
