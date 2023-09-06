U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Ledbeter, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, conducts preflight checks with Capt. Jacob Stafford, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, on an A-10C Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. The 25th FGS Crew chiefs are responsible for aircraft maintenance, inspection, and readiness, ensuring that 25th FS aircraft are in proper working order and always ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2023 Date Posted: 09.07.2023 01:55 Photo ID: 8007123 VIRIN: 230831-F-QO603-1171 Resolution: 3804x3043 Size: 5.48 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.