25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Stafford, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, conducts preflight checks before a routine training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. Preflight checks ensure aircraft are properly configured and adequately prepared to execute the mission of the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

