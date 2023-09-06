Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight [Image 1 of 10]

    25th FS stays ready to Fight Tonight

    OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Stafford, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, conducts preflight checks before a routine training mission at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 31, 2023. Preflight checks ensure aircraft are properly configured and adequately prepared to execute the mission of the 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 01:55
    Location: OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, 41, KR
    Fighter Jet
    Pacific Air Forces
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    U.S. Forces Korea
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron

