    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Bottlenose dolphins search for food along the shoreline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 6, 2023. Bottlenose dolphins, found throughout the world in both offshore and coastal waters, feed on a variety of prey such as fish, squid and crustaceans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 01:05
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bottlenose dolphins at MacDill [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    dolphins
    Florida
    Tampa Bay
    FWC
    FWS
    bottlenose dolphins

