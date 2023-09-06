Bottlenose dolphins search for food along the shoreline at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 6, 2023. Bottlenose dolphins, found throughout the world in both offshore and coastal waters, feed on a variety of prey such as fish, squid and crustaceans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 01:05
Photo ID:
|8007084
VIRIN:
|230906-F-TE518-1004
Resolution:
|4769x3179
Size:
|8.2 MB
Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bottlenose dolphins at MacDill [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
