    Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation [Image 6 of 6]

    Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    A student from a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school participates in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new elementary at Camp Humphreys on Sept. 7, 2023. The new school bring the total capacity of elementary spaces to nearly 2,400 on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 23:55
    Photo ID: 8007047
    VIRIN: 230907-A-QR280-1076
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 8.09 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    Korea
    USACE
    DoDEA
    Camp Humphreys
    USACE Far East District

