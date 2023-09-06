A student from a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school participates in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new elementary at Camp Humphreys on Sept. 7, 2023. The new school bring the total capacity of elementary spaces to nearly 2,400 on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 23:55 Photo ID: 8007047 VIRIN: 230907-A-QR280-1076 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 8.09 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.