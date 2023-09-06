A student from a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school participates in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new elementary at Camp Humphreys on Sept. 7, 2023. The new school bring the total capacity of elementary spaces to nearly 2,400 on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 23:55
|Photo ID:
|8007047
|VIRIN:
|230907-A-QR280-1076
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
