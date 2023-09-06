DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Sailors stationed at U.S. Naval Support facility Diego Garcia, participate in the Navy-wide advancement exam, Sept. 07, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 23:48 Photo ID: 8007045 VIRIN: 230907-N-UE367-1403 Resolution: 5279x3657 Size: 11.7 MB Location: IO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy-wide Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jesus Aguiar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.