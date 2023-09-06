Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Deputy Commanding General – Operations, Eighth Army, delivers remarks during a groundbreaking for a new elementary school at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on Sept. 7, 2023. During his remarks, he emphasized the importance of education for readiness and as the backbone of the future. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 23:55
|Photo ID:
|8007043
|VIRIN:
|230907-A-QR280-1037
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|8.09 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
