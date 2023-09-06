Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation

Representatives from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, Ministry of National Defense - Defense Installation Agency (MND-DIA), Eighth Army, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Department of Defense Education Activity to break ground on a new elementary school for the installation on Sept. 7, 2023. The facility will be the third elementary and fifth school on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

