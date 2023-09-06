Construction efforts are underway for a third elementary school on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. To mark the start of the project, representatives from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, Ministry of National Defense - Defense Installation Agency (MND-DIA), Eighth Army, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Department of Defense Education Activity held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 7, 2023. The facility will be the third elementary and fifth school on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 23:55
|Photo ID:
|8007041
|VIRIN:
|230907-A-QR280-1004
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|6.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
