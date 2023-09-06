Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation

Construction efforts are underway for a third elementary school on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. To mark the start of the project, representatives from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, Ministry of National Defense - Defense Installation Agency (MND-DIA), Eighth Army, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Department of Defense Education Activity held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 7, 2023. The facility will be the third elementary and fifth school on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR