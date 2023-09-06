Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Construction efforts are underway for a third elementary school on Camp Humphreys, South Korea. To mark the start of the project, representatives from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, Ministry of National Defense - Defense Installation Agency (MND-DIA), Eighth Army, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Department of Defense Education Activity held a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 7, 2023. The facility will be the third elementary and fifth school on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    This work, Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

