Col. Heather Levy, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District commander, delivers remarks ahead of a groundbreaking for a new elementary school on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on Sept. 7, 2023. During her speech, she emphasized the partnership between FED and the Ministry of National Defense - Defense Installation Agency (MND-DIA) on projects like these. The facility will be the third elementary and fifth school on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 23:55
|Photo ID:
|8007040
|VIRIN:
|230907-A-QR280-1010
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
