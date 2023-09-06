Representatives from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District, Ministry of National Defense - Defense Installation Agency (MND-DIA), Eighth Army, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the Department of Defense Education Activity to break ground on a new elementary school for the installation on Sept. 7, 2023. The facility will be the third elementary and fifth school on the installation.



From left: Madison Smith, student; Hannah Synder, student; Dr. Jacob Sherwood, DoDEA Pacific West Superintendent; Col. Lee, Inchul, MND-DIA USFK Program Director; Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, Deputy Commanding General - Operations, Eighth Army; Col. Ryan Workman, USAG Humphreys commander; Col. Heather Levy, USACE FED commander; Heidi Vivertte, student; and Noelle Wish, student.



(U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 23:55 Photo ID: 8007039 VIRIN: 230907-A-QR280-1070 Resolution: 3957x2641 Size: 1.13 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers break ground on third elementary school for largest overseas U.S. military installation [Image 6 of 6], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.