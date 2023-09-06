Sgt. John Cotter, radar operator with Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 197th Field Artillery Brigade, fires his M17 pistol during the pistol all skills event in the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match on Sept. 6, in Ft. Devens, Mass. The 3-day event held from Sept. 6-8 allows competitors to test their marksmanship skills. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 21:59 Photo ID: 8006971 VIRIN: 230906-Z-ES049-1071 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 528.93 KB Location: FORT DEVENS, MA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.