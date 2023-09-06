Sgt. Lucas Collins, wheeled vehicle mechanic, 262nd Engineer Construction Company, 54th Troop Command, fires his M17 pistol during the combat pistol barricade event as he competes in the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match on Sept. 6, in Ft. Devens, Mass. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 21:59 Photo ID: 8006969 VIRIN: 230906-Z-ES049-1068 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 835.35 KB Location: FORT DEVENS, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.