New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

Sgt. Lucas Collins, wheeled vehicle mechanic, 262nd Engineer Construction Company, 54th Troop Command, fires his M17 pistol during the combat pistol barricade event as he competes in the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match on Sept. 6, in Ft. Devens, Mass. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 21:59
|Photo ID:
|8006969
|VIRIN:
|230906-Z-ES049-1068
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|835.35 KB
|Location:
|FORT DEVENS, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
