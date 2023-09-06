New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

Competitors from the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) and Canadian Army assess their target hits during the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 6, in Ft. Devens, Mass. The competition tests competitors' abilities to accurately shoot their weapons on target with limited time. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

