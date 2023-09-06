New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

Tech. Sgts. Michael Strempfer and John Uzzle, aerospace ground equipment specialists,157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, assess target hits and what weapon adjustments need to be made during the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 6, in Ft. Devens, Mass. The 3-day competition increases competitor’s combat readiness and marksmanship training. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

