New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

Cpl. Nancy Burton, a military police (MP) officer with the 3 MP Regiment, 5th Canadian Division, shoots an M4 rifle during the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 6, in Ft. Devens, Mass. The 3-day event held from Sept. 6-8 brings competitors from the NHNG, Canada, El Salvador, and Cabo Verde to test their marksmanship skills. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.

