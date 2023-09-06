New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match

Cpl. Nancy Burton, a military police (MP) officer with the 3 MP Regiment, 5th Canadian Division, shoots an M4 rifle during the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG) Adjutant General’s 2023 Combat Marksmanship Match, Sept. 6, in Ft. Devens, Mass. The 3-day event held from Sept. 6-8 brings competitors from the NHNG, Canada, El Salvador, and Cabo Verde to test their marksmanship skills. Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Passi, 114th Public Affairs Detachment.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 21:59
|Photo ID:
|8006965
|VIRIN:
|230906-Z-ES049-1064
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|861.86 KB
|Location:
|FORT DEVENS, MA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
