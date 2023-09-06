U.S. Army Private 1st Class Helena Sosa, a 68W combat medic, assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, conducts blood draw training during Super Garuda Shield 23 at 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2023. SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Josue Mayorga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 20:35 Photo ID: 8006916 VIRIN: 230906-A-GK700-1015 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.1 MB Location: SITUBONDO REGENCY, ID Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Super Garuda Shield 2023 Blood Draw Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Josue Mayorga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.