    621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2

    621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2

    WHEELER-SACK ARMY AIRFIELD, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 821st Contingency Response Group, soldiers with the 11th Transportation Brigade and Marines with Blount Island Command pose for a photo during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, New York, Aug. 28, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real-world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 19:57
    WHEELER-SACK ARMY AIRFIELD, NY, US
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    Turbo Distribution
    TD23-2
    Turbo Distribution 23-2
    11th Transportation Brigade

