621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2

Airmen with the 821st Contingency Response Group, soldiers with the 11th Transportation Brigade and Marines with Blount Island Command pose for a photo during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, New York, Aug. 28, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real-world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

Date Taken: 08.28.2023
Location: WHEELER-SACK ARMY AIRFIELD, NY, US