Airmen with the 821st Contingency Response Group, soldiers with the 11th Transportation Brigade and Marines with Blount Island Command pose for a photo during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, New York, Aug. 28, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real-world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 19:57
|Photo ID:
|8006899
|VIRIN:
|230827-F-BQ943-9999
|Resolution:
|8129x4896
|Size:
|20.47 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER-SACK ARMY AIRFIELD, NY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT