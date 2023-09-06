U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Abi Castro, a 721st Contingency Response Squadron airfield manager, takes off her helmet before entering a joint operation center during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield, New York, Aug. 27, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real-world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 19:57
|Photo ID:
|8006897
|VIRIN:
|230827-F-BQ943-7000
|Resolution:
|6529x4799
|Size:
|9.91 MB
|Location:
|WHEELER-SACK ARMY AIRFIELD, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
