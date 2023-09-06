Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2 [Image 4 of 7]

    621 CRW, 11 TB participate in Turbo Distribution 23-2

    WHEELER-SACK ARMY AIRFIELD, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Brandon Lightner, a 721st Contingency Response Squadron vehicle maintenance team lead, waits to get off a bus to deploy back to Travis Air Force Base, California, during Exercise Turbo Distribution 23-2 at Fort Drum, New York, Aug. 29, 2023. Turbo Distribution is a joint training exercise that evaluates a unit’s capability to rapidly open a forward operating base in an austere environment during a real-world deployment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 19:57
    Location: WHEELER-SACK ARMY AIRFIELD, NY, US
    Fort Drum
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield
    TD23-2
    Turbo Distribution 23-2

