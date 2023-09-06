Perry, FL, Sept 4, 2023-- FEMA specialists helps survivors at a Mobile Registration Intake Center has been set up and near the local Winn Dixie in town to help survivors register for Federal relief and to be able to answer questions the survivors might have. (Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8006827
|VIRIN:
|230904-O-SZ823-9806
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|PERRY, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Mobile Registration Intake Center in Florida [Image 7 of 7], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS
