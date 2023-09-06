Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Mobile Registration Intake Center in Florida [Image 3 of 7]

    A Mobile Registration Intake Center in Florida

    PERRY, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Perry, FL, Sept 4, 2023-- A FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Center has been set up and near the local Winn Dixie in town to help survivors register for Federal relief and to be able to answer questions the survivors might have. (Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 18:40
    Location: PERRY, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Mobile Registration Intake Center in Florida [Image 7 of 7], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DR4734 FL
    Mobile Registration
    Hurricane Idadia

