Madison, FL, Sept 5, 2023 - FEMA FEMA specialist helps a survivor at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). A DRC is a readily accessible facility where applicants may visit for information about FEMA or other disaster assistance programs, or for questions related to your registation. (Photo by Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 18:40
|Photo ID:
|8006822
|VIRIN:
|230905-O-SZ823-9238
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|MADISON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Florida [Image 5 of 5], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
