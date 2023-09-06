FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Florida

Madison, FL, Sept 5, 2023 - FEMA FEMA specialist helps a survivor at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). A DRC is a readily accessible facility where applicants may visit for information about FEMA or other disaster assistance programs, or for questions related to your registation. (Photo by Steve Zumwalt / FEMA)

