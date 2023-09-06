Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Holds a reenlistment ceremony for Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jeremy Lee.

    Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Holds a reenlistment ceremony for Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jeremy Lee.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    230717-N-LZ409-1011 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 17, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jeremy Lee recites the oath of enlistment during his reenlistment ceremony at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 17:20
    VIRIN: 230717-N-LZ409-1011
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US 
    This work, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Holds a reenlistment ceremony for Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jeremy Lee. [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reenlistment
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF

