Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, Holds a reenlistment ceremony for Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jeremy Lee.

230717-N-LZ409-1011 KEKAHA, Hawai‘i (July 17, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Jeremy Lee recites the oath of enlistment during his reenlistment ceremony at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

