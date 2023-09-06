Ohio Air National Guard Chief's Huddle

Command Chief Master Sergeants from each wing across Ohio: Command Chief Master Sgt. Jacquita Melton, 178th Wing, Springfield, Ohio, Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Dumas, 121st Air Refueling Wing, Columbus, Ohio; Command Chief Master Sgt. Troy R. Taylor, State Command Chief, Ohio Air National Guard; Command Chief Master Sgt. Ed Taylor, 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio; Command Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Baumert, 180th Fighter Wing, Toledo, Ohio, during the 2023 'Chief's Huddle' at Camp Perry, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2023. The annual event invites all Chief Master Sergeants from across the state to gather in an effort to network, share ideas, tackle issues and improve processes to better serve the enlisted force across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

