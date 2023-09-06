Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Air National Guard Chief's Huddle [Image 14 of 15]

    Ohio Air National Guard Chief's Huddle

    MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Harwood 

    179th Airlift Wing

    Command Chief Master Sergeants from each wing across Ohio: Command Chief Master Sgt. Jacquita Melton, 178th Wing, Springfield, Ohio, Command Chief Master Sgt. Michael Dumas, 121st Air Refueling Wing, Columbus, Ohio; Command Chief Master Sgt. Troy R. Taylor, State Command Chief, Ohio Air National Guard; Command Chief Master Sgt. Ed Taylor, 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio; Command Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Baumert, 180th Fighter Wing, Toledo, Ohio, during the 2023 'Chief's Huddle' at Camp Perry, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2023. The annual event invites all Chief Master Sergeants from across the state to gather in an effort to network, share ideas, tackle issues and improve processes to better serve the enlisted force across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 15:22
    Photo ID: 8006456
    VIRIN: 230831-Z-XQ637-1030
    Resolution: 6880x4584
    Size: 28.59 MB
    Location: MANSFIELD, OH, US 
    This work, Ohio Air National Guard Chief's Huddle [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Joseph Harwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 Ohio Air National Guard Chief&rsquo;s Huddle

    Chief Master Sergeant
    Ohio Air National Guard
    Chief's Huddle

