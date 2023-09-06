Sailor Operates an Aircraft Tractor Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

230831-N-RU001-1014 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 31, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Jay Espinoza, a native of Ruidoso, New Mexico, operates an aircraft tractor on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micheal Mensah)

