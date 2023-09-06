Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Operates an Aircraft Tractor Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailor Operates an Aircraft Tractor Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    08.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micheal Mensah 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    230831-N-RU001-1014 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 31, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Jay Espinoza, a native of Ruidoso, New Mexico, operates an aircraft tractor on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micheal Mensah)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Operates an Aircraft Tractor Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Micheal Mensah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

