    Archipelago Endeavor 23 [Image 13 of 15]

    Archipelago Endeavor 23

    SWEDEN

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Marine with Force Company, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, under tactical control of Task Force 61/2 and a coastal ranger with the Swedish Marines, participate in a live-fire training evolution during Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 23 in Sweden on Sept. 6, 2023. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 13:35
    Photo ID: 8006175
    VIRIN: 230906-M-RQ720-1626
    Resolution: 7084x3985
    Size: 22.72 MB
    Location: SE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Archipelago Endeavor 23 [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Emma Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Force Recon
    2D MARDIV
    Task Force 61/2
    ARCHIPELAGO ENDEAVOR23
    Coastal Rangers

