A U.S. Marine with Force Company, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, under tactical control of Task Force 61/2 and a coastal ranger with the Swedish Marines, participate in a live-fire training evolution during Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 23 in Sweden on Sept. 6, 2023. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)
This work, Archipelago Endeavor 23 [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Emma Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
