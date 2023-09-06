U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Fischbach, a reconnaissance Marine, with Force Company, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, under tactical control of Task Force 61/2, acquires his sights during a live-fire training evolution as part of Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 23 in Sweden on Sept. 6, 2023. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 13:35 Photo ID: 8006173 VIRIN: 230906-M-RQ720-1615 Resolution: 8192x4608 Size: 13.7 MB Location: SE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Archipelago Endeavor 23 [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Emma Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.