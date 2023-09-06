Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Archipelago Endeavor 23 [Image 12 of 15]

    Archipelago Endeavor 23

    SWEDEN

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Austin Fischbach, a reconnaissance Marine, with Force Company, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion, 2d Marine Division, under tactical control of Task Force 61/2, acquires his sights during a live-fire training evolution as part of Exercise Archipelago Endeavor 23 in Sweden on Sept. 6, 2023. Exercise Archipelago Endeavor is an integrated, Swedish Armed Forces-led exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 13:35
    Photo ID: 8006173
    VIRIN: 230906-M-RQ720-1615
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 13.7 MB
    Location: SE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Force Recon
    2D MARDIV
    Task Force 61/2
    ARCHIPELAGO ENDEAVOR23
    Coastal Rangers

