IWTC San Diego Sailors Volunteer During August to Support Women’s Equality Day

Leadership from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego gathered to deliver the donations that had been gathered by their command throughout the month to My Girlfriend’s Closet coordinators. IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites across the Pacific that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

