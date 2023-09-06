Leadership from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego gathered to deliver the donations that had been gathered by their command throughout the month to My Girlfriend’s Closet coordinators. IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel at sites across the Pacific that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8006015
|VIRIN:
|230825-N-FD113-1020
|Resolution:
|2400x1873
|Size:
|970.03 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWTC San Diego Sailors Volunteer During August to Support Women’s Equality Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTC San Diego Sailors Volunteer During August to Support Women’s Equality Day
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT