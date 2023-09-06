Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians help to bring fallen American heroes home [Image 5 of 6]

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians help to bring fallen American heroes home

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua C. Kinchen from the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal section recently participated in a mission in Papua New Guinea. Joint service EOD technicians support Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency investigation and recovery missions around the world. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 12:10
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians help to bring fallen American heroes home

    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Joint Base Hickam-Pearl Harbor
    303rd EOD Battalion
    Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency

