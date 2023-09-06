Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians help to bring fallen American heroes home

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Joshua C. Kinchen from the Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal section recently participated in a mission in Papua New Guinea. Joint service EOD technicians support Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency investigation and recovery missions around the world. Courtesy photo.

