    Super Garuda Shield 23 | 1-27 Conducts Jungle Field Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Super Garuda Shield 23 | 1-27 Conducts Jungle Field Exercise

    INDONESIA

    09.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, with their joint and multinational partners from the Indonesian National Armed Forces, conduct their jungle field exercise on 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Indonesia on 4 Sep. 2023. Training on patrol base tactics and jungle mobility to build interoperable, combat-credible, and tailored forces that thrive in rugged and austere Indo-Pacific environments.

    #SuperGarudaShield2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific.

    (U.S. Army Photos by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 09:43
    Photo ID: 8005762
    VIRIN: 230903-A-NF551-7661
    Resolution: 4310x3448
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 23 | 1-27 Conducts Jungle Field Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

