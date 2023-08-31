Super Garuda Shield 23 | 1-27 Conducts Jungle Field Exercise

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, with their joint and multinational partners from the Indonesian National Armed Forces, conduct their jungle field exercise on 5th Marine Training Center (Puslatpur), Situbondo Regency, East Java, Indonesia, Indonesia on 4 Sep. 2023. Training on patrol base tactics and jungle mobility to build interoperable, combat-credible, and tailored forces that thrive in rugged and austere Indo-Pacific environments.



#SuperGarudaShield2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to #partnership and a #freeandopenindopacific.



(U.S. Army Photos by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)

