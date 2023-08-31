STP 4 for Training Management Tool (Aug. 17-25, 2023)

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division based at Fort Cavazos, Texas, take part in Soldier Touch Point 4 (STP 4) by utilizing the full capabilities of the Training Management Tool (TMT) in Orlando, Fla., Aug. 17-25. Sponsored by the Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), STP 4 served as a staff exercise allowing Soldiers to work through all aspects of the operations process including mission planning, preparing, executing, and assessing. The Army’s Synthetic Training Environment Software (STE-SW) is comprised of TMT, the Training Systems Software (TSS), and One World Terrian (OWT). Touch points are part of the Army’s Soldier-centered design process and help to engage Soldiers early and often to ensure PEO STRI programs and solutions arrive at the point of need ready for use. (U.S. Army photo by Ariana Aubuchon)

