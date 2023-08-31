Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXERCISE SUPER GARUDA SHIELD [Image 53 of 58]

    EXERCISE SUPER GARUDA SHIELD

    PUSLATPUR, INDONESIA

    09.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    A group of Australian Defense Force (ADF) Soldiers, engages the opposing force (OPFOR) with their assigned weapons during a Field Training Exercise (FTX) during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center, Puslatpur, Indonesia., Sept. 6, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 09:49
    Photo ID: 8005750
    VIRIN: 230906-A-BZ540-1059
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.9 MB
    Location: PUSLATPUR, ID
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXERCISE SUPER GARUDA SHIELD [Image 58 of 58], by SFC Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    PARTNERSHIP
    FREE AND OPEN INDO-PACIFIC
    SGS2023
    SUPER GARUDA SHIELD 2023
    JOINTEVENT

