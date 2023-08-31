A group of Australian Defense Force (ADF) Soldiers, engages the opposing force (OPFOR) with their assigned weapons during a Field Training Exercise (FTX) during Exercise Super Garuda Shield 2023, at the 5th Marine Combat Training Center, Puslatpur, Indonesia., Sept. 6, 2023. Super Garuda Shield 2023 (SGS2023) is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations' commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-pacific. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner)

