Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Send Off Dinner

Team U.S. athletes, staff, and guests pose for a photo during a send-off dinner at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Sep 5, 2023. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

