    Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Send Off Dinner

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Team U.S. athletes, staff, and guests pose for a photo during a send-off dinner at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Sep 5, 2023. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Oneg Plisner)

    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus
    InvictusGames2023
    Invictus Games Dusseldorf

