Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare to load two AH-64D Longbow helicopters onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport aircraft after unloading two AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters, at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Clay Kaserne, Germany, Sept. 1, 2023. The AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter upgrade is part of the 12th CAB modernization efforts, ongoing training, and new equipment fielding.
12th CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 07:47
|Photo ID:
|8005562
|VIRIN:
|230901-A-YQ762-1358
|Resolution:
|4500x3214
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th CAB receives new Apaches [Image 20 of 20], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT