12th CAB receives new Apaches

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepare to load two AH-64D Longbow helicopters onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport aircraft after unloading two AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters, at Wiesbaden Army Airfield, Clay Kaserne, Germany, Sept. 1, 2023. The AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopter upgrade is part of the 12th CAB modernization efforts, ongoing training, and new equipment fielding.



12th CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

