MMIII GT-247 Launches from Vandenberg

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1:26 a.m. PT. The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw)
|09.06.2023
|09.06.2023 06:17
|8005483
|230906-F-XI961-1012
|5634x4024
|8.05 MB
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|11
|4
