Team PSAB celebrates new NCOs during Staff Sgt. Release Party

Staff Sgt. Select Benjamin Mensah (center), 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, receives a certificate of promotion from Col. Ryan Wick, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, during a Staff Sgt. Release party at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 22, 2023. Air Force officials selected just 9,000 senior airmen for promotion to staff sergeant out of 51,717 eligible for a selection rate of 17.4 percent in the 23E5 promotion cycle. (Courtesy Photo)

