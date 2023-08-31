Team PSAB celebrates new NCOs during Staff Sgt. Release Party

Staff Sgt. Select Zachary Ayoubi, 378th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, walks through a gauntlet of supporters during a Staff Sgt. Release party at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 22, 2023. Air Force officials selected just 9,000 senior airmen for promotion to staff sergeant out of 51,717 eligible for a selection rate of 17.4 percent in the 23E5 promotion cycle. (Courtesy Photo)

