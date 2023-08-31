Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team PSAB celebrates new NCOs during Staff Sgt. Release Party [Image 1 of 6]

    Team PSAB celebrates new NCOs during Staff Sgt. Release Party

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Select Zachary Ayoubi, 378th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron, walks through a gauntlet of supporters during a Staff Sgt. Release party at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aug. 22, 2023. Air Force officials selected just 9,000 senior airmen for promotion to staff sergeant out of 51,717 eligible for a selection rate of 17.4 percent in the 23E5 promotion cycle. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 06:16
    Photo ID: 8005466
    VIRIN: 230822-F-WT152-2001
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team PSAB celebrates new NCOs during Staff Sgt. Release Party [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team PSAB celebrates new NCOs during Staff Sgt. Release Party
    Team PSAB celebrates new NCOs during Staff Sgt. Release Party
    Team PSAB celebrates new NCOs during Staff Sgt. Release Party
    Team PSAB celebrates new NCOs during Staff Sgt. Release Party
    Team PSAB celebrates new NCOs during Staff Sgt. Release Party
    Team PSAB celebrates new NCOs during Staff Sgt. Release Party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Staff Sgt
    SSgt
    deployment
    SSgt Release
    Staff Sgt. Release

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT