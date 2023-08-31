USS McFaul Daily Operations

230902-N-YD864-1113 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 2, 2023) Quartermaster 1st Class Warren Nash hoists flags aboard guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 2, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)
