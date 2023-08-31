USS Normandy Daily Operations

230825-N-LK647-1153 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2023) Lt. j.g. Elizabeth Armstrong, strike officer, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), loads rounds in an M4 magazine during a small arms gunnery exercise, Aug. 25, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

