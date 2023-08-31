230825-N-LK647-1119 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) fire the M4 carbines, as during a small arms gunnery exercise, Aug. 25, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 04:10
|Photo ID:
|8005358
|VIRIN:
|230825-N-LK647-1119
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT