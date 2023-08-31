230825-N-LK647-1119 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 25, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) fire the M4 carbines, as during a small arms gunnery exercise, Aug. 25, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.06.2023 04:10 Photo ID: 8005358 VIRIN: 230825-N-LK647-1119 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.02 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Malachi Lakey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.