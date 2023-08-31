Flight Operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    09.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Two British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons and two F/A-18Es attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 fly in formation over the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Sep. 1, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald. R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S, allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Maxwell Orlosky)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

