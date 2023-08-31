Flight Operations

Two British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons and two F/A-18Es attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 fly in formation over the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, Sep. 1, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U,S, Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale.The Gerald. R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S, allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

