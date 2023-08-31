Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 returns from four-month deployment

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Shropshire, a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), is reunited with his wife at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 4, 2023. Marines and Sailors assigned to VMFA-242 returned from a deployment aboard the USS America (LHA-6) after serving as part of the aviation combat element of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, enhancing interoperability with allies and partners and serving as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

