    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 returns from four-month deployment [Image 6 of 6]

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 returns from four-month deployment

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.04.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Shropshire, a fixed-wing aircraft mechanic with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), is reunited with his wife at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 4, 2023. Marines and Sailors assigned to VMFA-242 returned from a deployment aboard the USS America (LHA-6) after serving as part of the aviation combat element of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, enhancing interoperability with allies and partners and serving as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raymond Tong)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 01:41
    Photo ID: 8005211
    VIRIN: 230904-M-EU483-1048
    Resolution: 7936x5293
    Size: 13.05 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    This work, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 returns from four-month deployment [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Raymond Tong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iwakuni
    VMFA-242
    MCIPAC
    USS America
    USMC News
    INDOPACOM

